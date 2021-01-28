Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth Drivers, Size, Industry Revenue, Business Forecast to 2027

The global adhesives & sealants market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Adhesives & Sealants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Adhesive Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive And Others), By Adhesive Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear And Others), By Resin (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl And Others), By Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer And Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other adhesives & sealants market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Players Covered in the Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report are;

Sika AG

PPG Industries

H.B. Fuller Company

Avery Dennison

Arkema S.A.

RPM International Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

3M

Optimistic Projections for Electric Vehicles to Aid Market Growth

One of the top emerging Adhesives & Sealants Market trends is the encouraging outlook for electric vehicles for the next couple of decades. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2017, over 3 million hybrid cars were running on roads across the globe. Moreover, the IEA’s New Policies Scenario projects that the number of electric cars on the road could reach 220 million by 2030. Adhesives and sealants are expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing of electric vehicles as they make possible the bonding of dissimilar materials. Adhesives are already widely applied in automotive manufacturers such as for thermal conductivity and management and corrosion protection. The emergence of electric vehicles would open a new avenue for these materials.

Regional Analysis for Adhesives & Sealants Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Adhesives & Sealants Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Adhesives & Sealants Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

