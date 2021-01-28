Automotive Tapes Market Growth Drivers, Size, Industry Revenue, Business Forecast to 2027

The global automotive tapes market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Automotive Tapes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Specialty, Double-sided, Masking, Others), By Function (Bonding, Masking, Noise, vibration, and harshness {NVH}, Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, Wire Harnessing, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other automotive tapes market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the best companies that are operating in the global automotive tapes market are:

Tesa SE

3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Sika AG

Saint-Gobain

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Henkel AG

Others

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing company mergers and collaborations have made a massive impact on the growth of the market.

In August 2019, Bostik announced that it plans to acquire Prochimir. Through this acquisition, the company plans to expand its thermos-bonding solutions. Considering the massive global reach of both of these companies, the collaboration will have a huge impact, not just on their businesses, but also on the global market. The report includes a few of the major company collaborations of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis for Automotive Tapes Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Automotive Tapes Market:

Major Table of Contents for Automotive Tapes Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Automotive Tapes Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Automotive Tapes Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles

