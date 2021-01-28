Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2027

The global water and wastewater treatment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Segment (Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, Other Chemicals}, Equipment {Biological, Filtration, Sludge Treatment, Disinfection, and Other Equipment}, Services), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other water and wastewater treatment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of leading companies that are currently operating in the water & wastewater treatment market include;

Acciona

Pt. Amrita Enviro Energi

Hydro International

Orenco Systems

ASIO, spol. s r.o.

Aquatech International LLC

Trojan Technologies

BioMicrobics Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Kemira

SUEZ worldwide

Xylem

DuPont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

3M

Pentair plc.

Ecolab

United Utilities Group PLC

American Water

Other Key Players

Growing Wastewater Treatment Plants Across the World Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants has made a huge impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In January 2020, Kurita Water Industries announced the launch of a new wastewater R&D facility.

The company unveiled the new R&D base in Japan and claims that it will be completing the construction of the plant by 2022. This R&D base will not just help the company grow, but will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. A few other factors have influenced the growth of the market and the same have been discussed in detail, in the report.

Regional Analysis for Water and Wastewater Treatment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

