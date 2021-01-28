Operating Room Integration Systems Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Operating Room Integration Systems Market is expected to reach USD 3,104.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing worldwide need for customized medication and a rise in innovative technologies for healthcare in hospitals are driving the market growth. Operating rooms (OR) are becoming increasingly complex and congested due to the growing need for devices during operations, such as surgical lights, producing tables, and surgical displays. Operating room integration systems offer a solution to the issues faced by operating rooms. The new operating rooms contain centralized data and provide connections to audio and video, and monitors on all surgical instruments at the central command center, allowing the surgeon to conduct different duties effectively without the necessity of going past the operating rooms. Integration systems for operation rooms are configured for clinical operations to enhance workflows, operational support, and peer coordination.
Many Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS), such as TAVR, EAR, and laparoscopic procedures are conducted in advanced OR. Increasing customer demand for MIS is fueling the market demand for integration systems. MIS involves robotic surgery and laparoscopic surgery and has a wide variety of medical applications. Furthermore, hospitals have shifted their focus on integration of sophisticated MIS techniques for chronic illness diagnosis. The choice is due to the benefits of this technique, such as lower postoperative complication rates, reduced hospital stay, less discomfort, and rapid recovery time. It also has a high accuracy performance in contrast with conventional open surgery. The above factors are projected to boost the demand for operating room integration systems in the forecast period.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Koninklijke Philips NV, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Hillrom Services Inc., among others.
Operating Room Integration Systems Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
-
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Audio Video Management System
- Display System
- Documentation Management System
-
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- General Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Operating Room Integration Systems Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Operating Room Integration Systems Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Operating Room Integration Systems Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Operating Room Integration Systems Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
