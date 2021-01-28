Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising intake of alcohol and cigarettes has contributed to increased global cancer burden. The incidence of cancer is expected to rise by about 50%, reaching over 15 million new cancer cases by 2020, according to the World Cancer Report. Growing the incidence of disease coupled with minimally invasive cancer diagnostic technology would, therefore, increase market demand. Also, growing developments and marketing of liquid biopsy assays by leading players would shortly fuel the growth of the liquid biopsy industry. Nonetheless, uncertain regulatory scenarios and the prevalence of liquid biopsy alternatives like solid biopsy and digital imaging can hinder the sector’s growth.
Increasing demand for laboratory services would impel segmental growth due to better cost-effectiveness and no need for the skilled labor force. Also, high costs associated with liquid biopsy procedures will fuel demand for liquid biopsy services in the coming years.
The Liquid Biopsy market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
RainDance Technologies, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Adaptive Biotechnologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Guardant Health, Cynvenio, Biocept, Qiagen, Trovagene, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.
Liquid Biopsy Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Liquid Biopsy market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Blood Sample-based
- Urine Sample-based
- Other Bio Fluids-based
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS)
- Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Therapy Selection for Metastatic Breast Cancer
- Therapy Selection for Other Metastatic Cancer
- Molecular Health Monitoring
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Liquid Biopsy Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Liquid Biopsy Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Liquid Biopsy Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Liquid Biopsy Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Liquid Biopsy Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Liquid Biopsy Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Liquid Biopsy Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Explore our related report from different Publications:
