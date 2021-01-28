Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising preference for craniomaxillofacial trauma, minimally invasive surgery, growing prevalence of facial fractures is anticipated to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgery, leading to increased sales of devices.
Increasing incidence of street accidents owing to industrialization and urbanization, coupled with increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgery, is expected to propel industry growth. The proliferation of new techniques such as bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgeries and robotic arm-assisted CMF operation is also anticipated to raise the market demand for craniomaxillofacial products over coming years. 3D craniomaxillofacial implants, virtual plating technology, improved customer service by market players, and the production of thoracic fixing devices at low prices are all anticipated to create potential growth prospects for the industry.
The Craniomaxillofacial Devices market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.
Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
-
- Cranial Flap Fixation Device
- CMF Distraction Device
- Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device
- Thoracic Fixation Device
- Bone Graft Substitute Device
- MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device
- CMF Drilling Systems
- Mid Face Implant Systems
- Patient-Customized Solutions
- 3D Printing technology Device
- Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
-
- Metal Based Implants
- Titanium
- Other Metal Alloys
- Bioabsorbable Material
- Polylactic acid (PLA)
- Co-polymers
- Self reinforcing (SR)
- Ceramic Based Implants
- Polymers/Biomaterials
- Metal Based Implants
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
-
- Neurosurgery
- Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
- Distraction Osteogenesis
- Others
- Plastic Surgery
- ENT
- Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
-
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
