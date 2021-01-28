Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. This market’s growth is attributed to the increasing use of biomarkers in cancer profiling, eventually rising adoption of proteomic methods for biomarker research, thus helping to increase the drug development process over the estimated period. The growing demand for personalized medicine and the rise in cancer incidence across the globe is augmenting the demand for the industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Lung and Breast cancer is a common type of cancer, with around 2.09 million cases every year. The growing demand for cancer tumor profiling is driving the market for the estimated period.
The rise in the adoption of the cancer tumor profiling methods by oncologists is seen to drive the market because of the efficacy of cancer tumor profiling for diagnosis at the early stage of cancer, which is one factor in boosting the market growth. However, technical issues with sample collection and storage remain one of the factors that hinder the growth of the market for the forecast period.
The Cancer Tumor Profiling market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Caris Life Sciences, Foundation Medicine, GenomeDX, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Helomics Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Nanostring Technologies, Neogenomics Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Qiagen N.V., Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., among others.
Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Cancer Tumor Profiling market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Technique Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Genomics
- Epigenetics
- Metabolomics
- Proteomics
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Immunoassays
- In Situ Hybridization
- Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
- Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)
- Microarray
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Sequencing Technologies
- Next Generation Sequencing(NGS)
- Pyro Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing
- Other Technologies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Research Application
- Biomarker Discovery
- Personalized Cancer Medicine
- Clinical Application
- Oncological Diagnostics
- Prognostics
- Monitoring and Treatment
- Screening
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Cancer Tumor Profiling Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Cancer Tumor Profiling Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
