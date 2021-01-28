Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4%. Rise frequency of mitral valve diseases, increasing pioneering pipeline devices together with rising elderly population with heart condition is positively driving the growth prospects of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (repair and replacement) market in the forecast period. Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is the greatest widespread valve disorder affecting more than 4 million in total in the United States. Roughly, 250,000 cases of mitral regurgitation are recorded in the United States annually out of which close to 50,000 patients decide to undertake recommended surgery. Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) is a substitute therapeutic opportunity which has been enhanced considerably to competently treat severe mitral regurgitation in patients who are exposed to high or prohibitive surgical risks.
The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Mechanical Valves
- Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Mitral Valve Stenosis
- Mitral Valve Prolapse
- Mitral Valve Regurgitation
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Other
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
