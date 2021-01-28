Enzymes Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 16.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of the market can be attributed due to the increasing demand for specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. Increasing investments in the research and biotechnology sector to produce new medicines and diagnostic solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.
The pandemic has affected the enzymes industry and disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the market. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis might affect the sales of the product. There is a slight chance for the increase in the demand for enzymes due to the surge in diagnostics and medical testing methods pertaining to the current pandemic situation.
The Enzymes market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
DuPont, Novozymes, DSM, Lonza Group, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Hansen Holdings A/S, Associated British Foods plc, and Enzyme Development Corporation, among others.
Enzymes Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Enzymes market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Animals
- Microorganisms
- Plants
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Proteases
- Carbohydrase
- Polymerases & Nucleases
- Lipases
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Specialty Enzymes (Research & Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Biocatalysts, Diagnostics)
- Industrial Enzymes (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Wastewater, Biofuels, Detergents)
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Enzymes Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Enzymes Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Enzymes Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Enzymes Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Enzymes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Enzymes Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Enzymes Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Enzymes Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Enzymes Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
