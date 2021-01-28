Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Ketoacidosis, hyperglycemia and ketonuria during diabetic ketoacidosis makes it a critical life threatening condition of diabetes. Furthermore, growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes across the globe, increasing availability of well-organized and technologically advanced diabetic ketoacidosis treatment in developing nations, significant R&D activities by the existing and emerging market players to develop effective drugs in an attempt to cater the demand supply gap in the market.
Restoring of fluid loss with circulatory fluids, rectification of electrolyte disturbances, substitution of hyperglycemia with insulin, improvement in the balance of acid base and management of simultaneous infection are some of the primary components of diabetic ketoacidosis treatment. However, factors such as significant side effects of the existing diabetic ketoacidosis drugs, dearth of skilled clinicians and limited facilities in less developed or low income countries, and stringent government regulations for drug development are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
The Diabetic Ketoacidosis market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia among other companies
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Diabetic Ketoacidosis market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Fluid Replacement
- Electrolyte Replacement
- Insulin Therapy
- Intermediate-Acting Insulin
- Long-Acting Insulin
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centre
- Specialty Clinics
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
