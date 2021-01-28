Pharmacovigilance Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others. The pharmacovigilance primarily emphasizes on on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and cases of drug toxicity. According to the statistic released by WHO, about 5.0% of hospitalized patients in the developed nations are admitted into the hospital due to adverse drug reactions, and 6.0% to 10% of in-patients are anticipated to observe a severe adverse reaction for the duration of hospitalization.
A rise in demand for outsourcing services by players in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the forecast period’s pharmacovigilance market growth. A spiraling inclination to outsource eliminates the issues pertaining to overhead costs and the pharmacovigilance resources’ deployment. Outsourcing is beneficial in enhancing the cost-effectiveness and output efficiency by releasing pressure associated with the procurement of resources on firms, therefore encouraging market growth. Leading pharmaceutical firms are substantially involved in extensive R&D ingenuities for novel therapeutic drug molecules to get superior outcomes, thereby successfully leading to a rise in drug development activities.
ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Spontaneous Reporting
- Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting
- Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
- Cohort Event Monitoring
- Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining
Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- In-House
- Contract Outsourcing
Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Pre-Clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Research Organizations
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Pharmacovigilance Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Pharmacovigilance Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Pharmacovigilance Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Pharmacovigilance Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Pharmacovigilance Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Pharmacovigilance Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Pharmacovigilance Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
