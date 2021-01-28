Artificial Organs Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global artificial organs market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The primary benefits of artificial organs are that they provide an opportunity for mass production, along with reducing the chances of rejection by the human body.
A rapid growth in demand for organ transplantation across the globe is owing to the growing prevalence of the failure of vital organs, along with the increasing success rate and improvement in post-transplant health conditions. Nevertheless, the lack of donors for transplantation to cater to the rising demand has led to a shortage crisis in the market for body parts transplantation. Thus, a significant rise in the number of patients waiting for a transplant and a rise in the mortality rate of patients due to the unavailability of organs for transplantation is driving the growth of the market.
The Artificial Organs market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.
Artificial Organs Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Artificial Organs market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Artificial Kidney
- Artificial Liver
- Artificial Heart
- Artificial Lungs
- Artificial Pancreas
- Others
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Implantable
- Extracorporeal
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Silicon
- Plastic
- Steel
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Artificial Organs Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Artificial Organs Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Artificial Organs Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Artificial Organs Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Artificial Organs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Artificial Organs Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Artificial Organs Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Artificial Organs Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Artificial Organs Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
