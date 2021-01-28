Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 16.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of cases related to infectious disease such as HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, and hepatitis and growing technological advancements of the molecular diagnostics. Increasing Investments in the research and development by the government and various organizations for the technological advancement of the diagnostics is augmenting the demand for the industry.
The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. The increasing need for screening a large number of patients for COVID-19 has caused an immense demand for the diagnostic kits. The manufacturers are facing a severe shortage in the supply of diagnostic kits. As there are chances of producing faulty test kits, manufacturers are under immense pressure to produce accurate and reliable testing kits. In order to meet the growing demand for the testing kits, manufactures have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.
Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- DNA Sequencing and NGS
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- In Situ Hybridization
- DNA Microarrays
- Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
- Other technologies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Genetic Testing
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Central Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Molecular Diagnostics Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Molecular Diagnostics Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
