Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global synthetic blood substitutes market is projected to worth USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for synthetic blood substitutes such as Hemopure, Oxyglobin, and Hemotech, is growing at a double-digit rate attributed to its rising application in cardiovascular diseases, anemia, malignant neoplasm, injuries, neonatal conditions, maternal conditions, and organ transplant, among others. Also, obstetric conditions linked with blood transfusion may result in health complications, and even death, if inappropriately managed, is likely to fuel the demand for synthetic blood substitutes.
The shortage of human blood for transfusion is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Every year, more than 4.5 million people in America receive transfusions, owing to a surgical operation or a traumatic injury and the count of patients needing a transfusion is surpassing the number of donors. According to the Pacific Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, there is an acute shortfall of human blood availability for healthcare purposes. It is estimated that about 33.0% of Americans in their lifetime would receive transfusion in critical life-threatening condition. In the upcoming years, the shortage could be stark, as existing projections do not consider for the need for blood in circumstances of mass civilian casualties, encompassing natural calamities, terrorist attacks, and wars, thereby driving market demand.
The Synthetic Blood Substitutes market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/146
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Hemarina, Sagart Corporation, FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Biopure Corporation, Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, KaloCyte, Baxter, Green Cross Corporation, North Field Laboratories, and Alliance Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.
Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Synthetic Blood Substitutes market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Check Our [email protected]https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/146
-
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Human Blood
- Animal Blood
- Microorganisms
- Synthetic Polymers
- Stem Cells
- Others
-
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs)
- Perfluorocarbon (PFCs)
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Anemia
- Malignant Neoplasm
- Injuries and Trauma
- Neonatal Conditions
- Maternal Conditions
- Organ Transplant
- Others
-
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Blood Banks
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-blood-substitutes-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Click to access the Complete Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Report Table of Content: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-blood-substitutes-market
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]