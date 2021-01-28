Medical Cannabis Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Medical Cannabis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 47.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in medical cannabis products and the rise in research activities are driving the demand for the market. Moreover, the legalization of the product in several countries will also propel the demand for market growth.
Medical cannabis is safe and has less side-effect as compared to other treatment options. It is used to treat nausea and combat negative side-effects, especially among chemotherapy patients, making the whole procedure more tolerable. The product is used with other opioid painkillers, which permits patients to reduce the dosage and frequency of opioids, relieving pain.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, Inc., Tilray, Cronos Group, Organigram Holdings, Inc., Vivo Cannabis, Tikun Olam, and Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.
Medical Cannabis Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
-
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Oil
- Buds
- Tinctures
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Chronic Pain
- Mental Disorders
- Anorexia
- Seizures
- Muscle Spasm
- Cancer
- Others
-
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Inhalation
- Topical
-
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Dispensaries
- Online
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Medical Cannabis Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Medical Cannabis Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Medical Cannabis Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Medical Cannabis Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Medical Cannabis Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Medical Cannabis Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Medical Cannabis Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
