Brachytherapy Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.
The Brachytherapy market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Elekta AB, CR Bard Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA, CIVCO Medical Solutions, iCAD Inc., Isoray Medical Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and Huiheng Medical Inc., among others.
Brachytherapy Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Brachytherapy market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Prostate Cancer
- Gynecological Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Skin Cancer
- Others
-
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Brachytherapy Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Brachytherapy Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Brachytherapy Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Brachytherapy Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Brachytherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Brachytherapy Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Brachytherapy Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Brachytherapy Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Brachytherapy Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
