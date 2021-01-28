Research Antibodies Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.
Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies. The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth. The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities. There are several public and private companies that have projects in pipelines to come up with effective therapy for the disease.
The Research Antibodies market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.
Research Antibodies Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Research Antibodies market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Monoclonal
- Polyclonal
-
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Primary Antibodies
- Secondary Antibodies
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Stem Cells
- Neurobiology
- Immunology
- Others
-
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Western Blotting
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunofluorescence
- Immunohistochemistry
- Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay
- Immunoprecipitation
- Others
-
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Research Antibodies Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Research Antibodies Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Research Antibodies Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Research Antibodies Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Research Antibodies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Research Antibodies Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Research Antibodies Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Research Antibodies Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Research Antibodies Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
