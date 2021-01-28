Photoacoustic Imaging Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Photoacoustic Imaging Market will be worth USD 175.8 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. It is also known as optoacoustic imaging which can be defined as a hybrid imaging technique with a high potential in clinical biomedical application areas as well as multi-scale preclinical matters. It is one of the rapidly growing biomedical imaging modalities of the decade, providing sustainable imaging resolution and depth, along with optical spectroscopic contrast, thereby making it an ideal solution for real-time functional, structural and molecular imaging of tissue.
Biomedical PA imaging is currently at a rising stage of clinical translation and it is of utter importance for research institutions as well as academic establishments to make portable and affordable delivery and detection solutions to expand smoother transition to clinic. Issue helps to address a wide spectrum of PA imaging techniques, primarily targeting on latest advances in light sources along with its delivery methods, w1hich makes detection strategies which help maintain affordable PA imaging solutions.
The Photoacoustic Imaging market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.
Photoacoustic Imaging Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Photoacoustic Imaging market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Imaging Systems
- Lasers
- Transducers
- Contrast Agents
- Software
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Research Institutions
- Hospitals and Clinics
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Hematology
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Photoacoustic Imaging Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Photoacoustic Imaging Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Photoacoustic Imaging Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
