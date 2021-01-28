Big Data in Healthcare Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market.
A surge in the adoption of healthcare information systems promoting the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) to build a more collaborative research environment will play an important role in the growth of Big Data in the Healthcare market. Moreover, the presence of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive big data in the healthcare market.
The Big Data in Healthcare market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.
Big Data in Healthcare Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Big Data in Healthcare market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Software
- Services
-
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- On-Premises
- Cloud
-
Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Predictive Analytics
- Descriptive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
- Diagnostic Analytics
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Clinical Analytics
- Financial Analytics
- Operational Analytics
-
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Finance and Insurance Agents
- Research Organization
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
