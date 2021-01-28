Global Human Augmentation Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2020-2026

Human Augmentation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 37.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Landscape of the Human Augmentation Market

UNSILO,

SAMSUNG,

ReWalk Robotics,

Ekso Bionics,

Second Sight,

Raytheon Company.,

Magic Leap, Inc.,

VUZIX,

B-Temia Inc.,

NEURALINK,

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION,

Panasonic Corporation,

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP,

Rex Bionics Ltd,

General Motors,

Microsoft

Global Human Augmentation Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of human augmentation in wearable device and gadgets drives the market growth

Technological development in the sensors is augmenting the growth of market

Increasing R&D activity in the field of human augmentation is another factor boosting this market growth

Prevailing awareness about the therapeutic applications of medical wearable augmentation products also uplifts the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled person in handling the process also impedes the market growth in the forecast period

Higher cost of the equipment is another factor hampering the market growth

Growing concern towards social, legal and ethical aspects will hinder the market growth

Market Segmentation

The Global Commercial Human Augmentation Market has been divided into product types, application, and regions. These segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help customers increase their business and take calculated decisions.

By Wearable Augmentation

Wrist-Wear Wrist Wearable Watch Wrist Wearable Band

Eye-Wear Google Glass Smart Contact Lenses, HMD, and Hud

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear Ornament, Precious Metals & Jewellery Ties & Collars

Body-Wear Clothing & Inner-Wear ARM & Leg-Wear

Others (Smart Ring, Smart Socks, Smart Headsets)

By Application

Medical

HealthCare

Defence

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis for Global Human Augmentation Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

