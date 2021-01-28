Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Industry Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

The report titled “Live Cell Imaging Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Live Cell Imaging industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global live cell imaging market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 212 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 146 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Live Cell Imaging Market:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Oxford Instruments (UK)

BioTek Instruments (US)

Etaluma Inc. (US)

CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands)

NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea)

Phase Focus Limited (UK)

Tomocube Inc. (South Korea)

Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB (Sweden)

BD Biosciences (US)

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

KEYENCE Corporation (Japan)

ibidi GmbH (Germany)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Logos Biosystems (South Korea)

Nanolive SA (Switzerland)

Based on type, the live cell imaging instruments market is segmented into microscopes, standalone systems, cell analyzers, and accessories. The microscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing studies into cell behavior and the need to correlate multiple events and markers with cell morphology, favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, rising focus on regenerative medicine, technological advancements in microscopes, and favorable regulatory procedures to launch new instruments in the market.

Based on application, the live cell imaging market is segmented into cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The stem cells segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing stem cell research activities and investments.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various live cell imaging products and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the live cell imaging market for different segments such as product & service, application, technology, end user, and region

