Ventilators Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: Philips Healthcare, ResMed Inc, Medtronic plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited and more.

Ventilators Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

Growth in this market is driven by the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of preterm births, and the rising number of ICU beds. This report spread across 250 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 190 Tables and 57 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ventilators Market:

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

ResMed Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand)

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Air Liquide (France)

Vyaire Medical Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Hamilton Medical (Switzerland)

Smiths Group plc (UK)

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd (China)

aXcent Medical GmbH (Germany)

Metran Co. Ltd (Japan)

MAGNAMED (Brazil)

Avasarala Technologies Ltd (India)

Airon Corporation (Florida)

TRITON Electronic Systems Ltd. (Russia)

Bio-Med Devices Inc. (US)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (US)

HEYER Medical AG (Germany)

Leistung (Argentina)

On the basis of mobility, the market for the ventilators is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market. The large share of the intensive care ventilators segment can be attributed to the rising number of intensive care beds equipped with ventilators.

On the basis of interface, the market for ventilators is segmented into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation segment. The invasive ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market. Growth in the invasive ventilation market can be attributed to increasing severity in COVID-19 patients and the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, neurological diseases, and sleeping disorders.

Based on the mode of ventilation, the ventilators market is segmented into volume-mode ventilation,pressure-mode ventilation, combined-mode ventilation, and other modes. The combined-mode ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market.

On the basis of end user, the ventilators market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care center, and emergency medical services.The emergency medical services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ventilators market during the forecast period.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various ventilators and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global ventilators market and different segments such as type, mobility, mode, interface, end user,and regions.

