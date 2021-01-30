CS Odessa Announces New Oil and Gas Solution for

.

January 29, 2021, Odessa, Ukraine — CS Odessa is pleased to announce a new easy-to-use Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM. This new Oil and Gas infographic element of ConceptDraw includes collections of samples and vector libraries that support many ways to professionally create graphics for the oil and gas industry.

The Oil & Gas solution contains 8 libraries of vector stencils to design elements of infographics, illustrations, presentations and diagrams. Solution libraries contain a wide variety of icons related to the gas and oil industry: special symbols for oil and gas exploration and production equipment, images of various petrochemical products, special vehicles, and related marketing symbols.

The efficiency of any message is determined by the audience’s understanding. The eye-catching and clear infographics can deliver any kind of business information, be it technical processes, or statistics in an accessible, understandable, and even enthralling way. Oil and Gas solution is the ideal environment for creating industry graphics of all kinds.

The new addition to ConceptDraw Solutions is a paid item ($25US) for current users of the latest ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14 app.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM is well-known for its ability to exchange documents with Microsoft Visio. It can open and save files that can be used by Visio (VSD, VDX, and VSDX documents) users. It retails for $199US per end user license.

ConceptDraw Productivity Line:

Oil and Gas Solution — makes quick work of creating infographics related to the gas and oil industry.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).

ConceptDraw MINDMAP v12 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).

ConceptDraw PROJECT v11 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).

ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.

Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park

Operating Systems Supported

macOS 10.14 and 10.15

Windows 7, 8.1, and 10 (64-bit certified)

https://www.force11.org/event/livefree-huddersfield-town-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-online-watch-tv-channel

https://www.force11.org/event/livefree-nottingham-forest-vs-barnsley-live-stream-online-watch-tv-channel

https://www.force11.org/event/livefree-rotherham-united-vs-swansea-city-live-stream-online-watch-tv-channel

https://www.force11.org/event/livefree-sheffield-wednesday-vs-preston-north-end-live-stream-online-watch-tv-channel

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/