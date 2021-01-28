Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Report 2021 | Latest Insights Published

“The Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can actually be worn instead of a pad or tampon.

As of last year, China was home to the world’s largest feminine hygiene population of women ages 12-50 at 388,623,200 accounting for about 19% or one in five women in this category worldwide. This population, however, is expected to decline by 15% by 2030 due to China’s aging population and relatively low birth rate and is projected to be surpassed by India. The U.S. and Mexico will see modest growth in their populations in this group at 7% and 9% respectively while Europe will see a decline of 9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2019. Following Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of about 33%.

Average industry gross margin is about 60%, that is to say, Period Panties Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as high price in Period Panties Industry should be considered.

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market was 79 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market are:

THINX Inc

PantyProp

Knixwear

Lunapads International

Modibodi

Period Panteez

Anigan

Uucare

DEAR KATE

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Retail Outlets

Online Shop

Regional Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

