Welding Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints For Each Segment

Welding Equipment is a welded tool used in the welding process, mainly includes arc welding, resistance welding etc.

Welding is defined as a process where two or more pieces of metal or thermoplastics are fastened together by use of heat and pressure. The process of applying heat softens the material and enables it to affix together as one in a joint area when an adequate amount of pressure is applied.

China is the largest production regions, occupied 37.67% market share, and the production was 6739.4 k units in 2015. Lincoln Electric, Colfax, Illinois Tool Works are the major producer, and the leading companies’ occupied 55.92% market share.

The mainly product types include arc welding and resistance welding, arc welding occupied largest market, about 69.39%; welding equipment used mainly in the automotive, heavy Equipment, aerospace, electronics, medical, precision instruments, energy and chemical field.

Although welding equipment industry brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Welding Equipment market was 9900 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 14400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Welding Equipment Market are:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Illinois Tool Works

Kobe Steel

Fronius International

Air Liquide

Panasonic Welding Systems

Nelson Stud Welding

Obara

Daihen

Jasic Technology

Nimak

Riland

Telwin

EWM

Hugong

Kokuho

Arc Machines

Denyo

Timewelder

Aotai Electric

Koike Aronson

Aitel Welder

Taylor-Winfield Technologies

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Automotive

Heavy Equipment

Aerospace

Electronics, Medical, Precision Instruments

Energy and Chemical

Regional Welding Equipment Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

