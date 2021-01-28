Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market – Business Opportunities, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook up to 2025

“The Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to Paraguay.

The leaves of the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs.

Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from stevia dry leaves. The leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Stevia has been used to sweeten the traditional drink mate for 400 years or longer. Stevioside, 6-18% composing of the stevia leaf, is also the most prevalent glycoside in the leaf and has been tested to be approximately 300 times sweeter than sugar. Other sweet constituents include steviolbioside, rebausiosides A-E, and dulcoside A. At present, as a Natural sweetener stevioside product has been used in the country such as Korea , Japan , China , Latin America( Brazil , Paraguay ), Taiwan , Indonesia , Russia , Australia , USA (Dietary Supplement) and other countries.

In the world wide, China is the largest manufacturing market region in the world. PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corp, Julong High-tech are the global leading manufacturers of stevia. The Global capacity is over in 2011-2012, and the materials were shortage and the price of materials increased, leading to the decrease of the global production in 2014.

The global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market was 340 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market are:

PureCircle

GLG Life Tech Corp

Julong High-tech

Biolotus Technology

Haotian Pharm

Cargill-Layn

Haigen Stevia

Sunwin Stevia

Shangdong Huaxian Stevia

Merisant

Jining Aoxing Stevia Products

Tate & Lyle

Shandong Shengxiangyuan

Daepyung

GL Stevia

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

Ingredion

Stevia Sweetener

Wagott Pharmaceutical

Wisdom Natural Brands

Stevia Natura

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Reb-A Series

STV Series

Glucosyl Series

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry

Others

Regional Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

