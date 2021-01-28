Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Size Estimates, Demand and Business Senario Outlook by 2025

“ Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Body Armor and Personal Protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. This report mainly covers the body armor and personal protection product: Body Armor, Headgear, Others (gloves and other); while we can also offer any product survey report related to the body armor and personal protection industry chain.

Body armor and personal protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. The types of body armor and personal protection mainly include soft Armor, hard Armor, headgear and others. In 2018, the type revenue, the soft armor segment is expected to account for 37% of the global body armor and personal protection market, followed by the hard armor segment with a share of 22% and headgear with a share of 19%.

The body armor and personal protection is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 72% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe. Global defense industry investment in R&D has led to the development of new soldier modernization technologies that enhance survivability and sustainability capabilities, including advanced combat clothing, boots, hard armor, eyewear and helmets. The countries with the highest levels of defense spending are now focusing on building smaller infantries with enhanced survivability in order to derive maximum effectiveness from troop deployment. This has led major defense spenders such as China, France, the UK and the US to invest significantly in body armor and personal protection equipment. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe, In United States, like PBE, are the leading manufacture in this area. As to Europe, BAE Systems has become the leader of domestic manufactures.

North America and Europe is the leading spender in the body armor and personal protection sector and accounts for 83% of the global revenue market. China is also expected to account for a significant portion of the total body armor and personal protection market during the forecast period, with shares of 11% respectively. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa account for 1.5%, 1%, and 1.3% of global body armor and personal protection expenditure respectively. This will be largely driven by the efforts of countries such as China, India and Russia to provide enhanced survivability to their armed forces.

The global Body Armor and Personal Protection market was 15 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 21 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Body Armor and Personal Protection industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Body Armor and Personal Protection by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market are:

BAE Systems

PBE

Safariland

Ceradyne

Wolverine

Jihua Group

Ningbo Dacheng

Huaan Securit

KDH Defense

DFNS Group

TenCate

ADA

VestGuard

Sarkar Defense

PSP

Anjani Technoplast

AR500 Armour

Survitec Group

U.S. Armor

Ballistic Body Armour

Zebra Sun

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Headgear

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Defense

Cilivians

Homeland Security

Others

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Body Armor and Personal Protection on national, regional and international levels. Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

This study report on global Body Armor and Personal Protection market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Body Armor and Personal Protection Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Body Armor and Personal Protection industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Senario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

