Amorphous Metal Cores Market Growth Analysis, Incredible Possibilities and Forecast To 2025

The amorphous alloy is a non-crystal substance created by rapidly freezing liquids of high temperature. Because there is no rule of atomic arrangement, the energy loss (hysteresis loss) is small when the flux of magnetic induction passes through the iron core. In addition, eddy current loss is decreased because the thickness is approximately 0.03 mm, which is about 1/10 compared with silicon steel. Therefore, the no load loss (eddy current loss and hysteresis loss) can be decreased to about 1/5 of silicon steels.

Amorphous metal is an alloy with a non-crystalline structure produced by ultra-rapid quenching (about 1 million ? per second) of molten alloy. Because amorphous metal has no anisotropic properties, which originated from a crystalline structure, and there are no crystalline grain boundaries to prevent motion of magnetic domain walls, it shows excellent magnetic properties such as high permeability and low loss while having a high-saturation magnetic flux density.

Amorphous metal cores are effective for most distribution transformers. They are ideally suited for renewable energy applications such as wind farm and solar power, as they typically operate with 20~40% low load conditions. Amorphous metal cores have been in use for over 20 years in liquid-filled transformers, and this technology is now being applied to dry type transformers.

The initial costs of an amorphous core transformer are higher than of a crystalline silicon steel core transformer: first, the amorphous material itself is more expensive than crystalline silicon steel and second, the saturation magnetic flux density of amorphous steel is lower than that of silicon steel. This means larger sizes of amorphous core transformers are required, which results in a higher cost per unit. However, the higher initial costs can be compensated by lower operating costs over the lifetime of the transformers due to their increased energy efficiency.

The market for amorphous metal core is concentrated with players such as Hitachi, Mangal Electrical Industries, UAML (Usha Amorphous Metals Limited), TI-Electronic, ENPAY, Shanghai Zhixin Electric, Advanced Technology & Materials, Zhaojing Incorporated Company, Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Material Technology, Foshan Catech, Kotsons and so on. Among them, Hitachi is the leader with about 57% revenue market share in 2018.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The global Amorphous Metal Cores market was 620 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 1110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Amorphous Metal Cores industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Amorphous Metal Cores by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Amorphous Metal Cores Market are:

Hitachi

Advanced Technology

Zhixin Electric

Zhaojing Incorporated

Qingdao Yunlu

Foshan Catech

ENPAY

Mangal

Kotsons

UAML

TI-Electronic

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

C Core

E Core

Other

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Transformer

Inverter

Others

