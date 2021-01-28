Canned Fruits Market | Mostly Affected Region, Country

“Overview Of Canned Fruits Industry 2020-2025:

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Canned fruits are favored by consumers in recent year due to that it is on par nutritionally with their fresh or frozen counterparts. For some produce, the nutrition in canned foods is even greater.

Fruits are sealed into air-tight cans or glass jars, thus preserving the original nutritional factors intact for more than 3 years. Most of the countries that import canned fruits do so because they are available throughout the year and not only during seasonal production. Also, they keep their fragrance and flavor for a long time.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce canned fruit product, mainly concentrating in USA, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. The main market players are ConAgra Foods, Dole Food Company, H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Ardo, Conserve, Gulong Food, Kangfa Foods and Shandong Xiangtiantian, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions. in2018, the consumptions market share of USA is 34.60%. The second major consumptions region is Europe with 25.69% share in 2018.

Canned fruit can be classified as five major types by the kinds of fresh fruit: canned peaches, canned mandarin oranges, canned pineapple and canned pears. Canned mandarin oranges are the main export commodities in China. Canned peaches are quite popular in North America and Europe. In 2018, the production volume market share is up to 44.52%.

The global Canned Fruits market was 5010 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 7560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Canned Fruits Market include are:-

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food Company

H.J. Heinz

Seneca Foods

Rhodes Food Group

Ardo

Conserve

Del Monte

CHB Group

Musselmans

Reese

SunOpta

Tropical Food Industries

Kronos SA

Gulong Food

Kangfa Foods

Shandong Xiangtiantian

Yiguan

Shandong Wanlilai

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Canned Peaches

Canned Mandarin Oranges

Canned Pineapple

Canned Pears

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

50 Year Old

This research report categorizes the global Canned Fruits market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Canned Fruits market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Canned Fruits industry

This report studies the global Canned Fruits market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Canned Fruits companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Canned Fruits submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Canned Fruits market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Canned Fruits market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

