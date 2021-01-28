NdFeB Market Industry Chain, Geographic Scope, Forecast by 2025

“According to a new research report titled NdFeB Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in the many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.

The technical barriers of NdFeB Permanent Magnets are relatively low, and the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentrated distribution in China and Japan; some of the key players dominating this market are Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are wide application areas. With the improvement of application areas, the increased consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnetss are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the NdFeB Permanent Magnets raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of NdFeB Permanent Magnets.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market.

In China, NdFeB Permanent Magnets manufactures mainly include Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, and others.

China is the world’s largest producer of NdFeB Permanent Magnets; as the same time, the consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China grown gradually. In the result, NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China was export-oriented until now.

The global NdFeB market was 5620 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 7060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of NdFeB industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading NdFeB by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global NdFeB Market are:

Hitachi Metals

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Zhong Ke San Huan

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

BJM

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Other

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Computer

Electronic Industry

Office Automation Equipment

Auto Industry

Other

The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global NdFeB market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional NdFeB Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

“

