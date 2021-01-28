Methacrylic Acid Market Research 2021 New Report | Growth Forecast 2025

“The Methacrylic Acid Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Methacrylic acid is an organic compound?abbreviated MAA. This colorless, viscous liquid is a carboxylic acid with an acrid unpleasant odor. It is soluble in warm water and miscible with most organic solvents. Methacrylic acid is produced industrially on a large scale as a precursor to its esters, especially methyl methacrylate (MMA) and poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA).

Methacrylic Acid market is mainly occupied by Asia companies, the China companies’ product is relatively lower in quality and price, and it is shock for the Japan, Korea and Taiwan product.

MAA, which is produced using Acetone Cyanohydrin as its main ingredient, is used as a raw material primarily in paint, adhesives, synthetic rubber, and admixture for concrete. With the development of the downstream industries, MAA production keeps increase recent years, some MMA manufacturers entered the MAA industry.

With the economic growth of emerging countries, supply of MAA remains tight in Asia, especially China, as well as in North and South America.

Key Competitors of the Global Methacrylic Acid Market are:

Dow

Basf

Evonik

MRC

Formosa

LOTTE MRC

Kuraray

LG Chem

MGC

Daesan MMA Corp.

SATLPEC

Sanyi Tech

Hefa Ind

Dongue

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Liquid Products

Glacial Products

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Special Additives

Paint Industry

Rubber Industry

Other

Regional Methacrylic Acid Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

