Micro Turbine Market Future Scope and Business Opportunities by 2025

Micro turbine is a relatively new distributed generation technology being used for stationary energy generation applications. It is a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce micro turbine product, mainly concentrating in USA. The main market players are Capstone Turbine, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy, IHI, etc. Capstone Turbine is a global leader of this industry, with global sales market share of 71.07% in 2015. The global production of micro turbine decreased from 765 units in 2011 to 394 units in 2015, with an average growth rate of -47.88%. The one reason for the decreasing situation is the backward technology for produce micro turbine.

In consumption market, Europe and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. At present, in developed countries, the micro turbine industry is generally at a more advanced level. Some companies is developing micro turbine, they will enter this field in the future.

The global Micro Turbine market was 63 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Micro Turbine Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Capstone Turbine

Ansaldo Energia

FlexEnergy

IHI

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

12 kW-50 kW

50 kW-250 kW

250 kW-600 kW

Other

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Oil, Gas & Other Natural Resources

Commercial Building

Landfill

Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

