Malonic Acid Market Growth Analysis on Latest Trends and Forecast by 2025

Malonic acid, also called propanedioic acid, is a precursor to specialty polyesters. It is a dibasic organic acid whose diethyl ester is used in syntheses of vitamins B1 and B6, barbiturates, and numerous other valuable compounds.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of malonic acid increases with the 2.85% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these two regions occupied 71.15% of the global consumption volume in total.

The major raw materials for malonic acid are cyanoacetic acid or diethyl malonate, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of malonic acid. The production cost of malonic acid is also an important factor which could impact the price of malonic acid. The malonic acid manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global Malonic Acid market was 42 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 53 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Malonic Acid Market are:

Lonza

Trace Zero

Tateyamakasei

Shanghai Nanxiang Reagent

Medicalchem

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Chemical & Material Industry

Pharma & Healthcare Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

