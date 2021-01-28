Hydrogen Cyanamide Market Latest Innovations, Demand and Business Outlook by 2025

“According to a new research report titled Hydrogen Cyanamide Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Hydrogen cyanamide (or Cyanamide) is a white solid organic compound with the formula CH2N2, the molecule features a nitrile group attached to an amino group.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Asias economies in a state of slow growth, hydrogen cyanamide market have certain potential in Asia, while Chinas demand is relatively stable.

Hydrogen cyanamide is a type of organic compound widely used in Agricultural industry, Pharmaceutical industry, etc. The Solution product is the most used type in the world at present. The representative contents of cyanamide are 30%, 50%.

Currently, China, Japan and Germany are the major producers in the world, and the three shared about 80% of the global total production in 2015, while China, Europe and Japan are most key consumption regions of cyanamide, the three shared about 80% of the total.

The global Hydrogen Cyanamide market was 260 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% between 2020 and 2025.

Alz Chem

Denka

NIPPON CARBIDE

Darong Group

Youlian Fine Chemical

Zhongru Chemical

Kanglong Pharmaceutical

Xinmiao Chemical

Deda Biological Engineering

Efirm Biochemistry

Belite Chemical

Solution

Crystal

Agriculture

Pharmacy

Other

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

