Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell Market | Company Challenges And Essential Success Factors

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or Fuel Cell Vehicles is a type of vehicle which uses a fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor. Fuel cells in vehicles create electricity to power an electric motor, generally using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe exhaustthey emit water vapor and warm air.

Due to the limitation of technology and raw material cost, development of fuel cell electric vehicle was slow in the first decade in 21 Century. Recently, many automotive manufacturers start to joint together to develop the technology of fuel cell electric vehicle. So far, there are three big global car companies which can offer mass production fuel cell electric vehicle. They are Hyundai, Toyota and Honda.

Environment protecting policies all over the world will be stricter in the vehicle emissions in future. These policies will offer a promotion to the popularization of fuel cell electric vehicle, especially the developed countries. In 2021 the consumption in the USA and Europe will occupy more than 50% of the world consumption.

To grab more market, companies have to expand their technology, capital investment. As the technology is grasped in a few companies, it is hard for the small and medium size companies to enter the market. It can be concluded that fuel cell electric vehicle market will be a high-concentrated in a period of time.

The global Electric Vehicles Fuel Cell market was 820 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 90000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 79.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Honda

Hyundai

Toyota Mirai

SAIC

Yutong

Foton

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

For Public Lease

For Sales

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

