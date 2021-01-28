CNG Vehicles Market Share Analysis Of Key Market Participants And Their Competitive Landscape

“According to a new research report titled CNG Vehicles Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

In the last several years, Global market of CNG Vehicles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.19%. In 2015, the production of OEM CNG Vehicle is about 234.4 k units and the Car Modification is about 2495.4 k units, with a production market share 91.41%.

North America is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 18.73%. Following North America, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.02% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.

The global CNG Vehicles market was 40900 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 56400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global CNG Vehicles Market are:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Great Wall Motors

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

OEM

Car Modification

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Regional CNG Vehicles Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

