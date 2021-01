Sales Revenue Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

In a recently published report, Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global liquid packaging cartons market in its published report, titled “Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2025.” In terms of revenue, the global liquid packaging cartons market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors.

Liquid carton sales have steadily progressed over the last five years and are projected to grow at a significant rate. Liquid packaging is primarily used for packaging fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The liquid packaging cartons can be of various sizes, shapes, and application types, and are easy to design and model as per the packager’s need. The advantages of liquid carton are that it is light weight, and has extended shelf life and biodegradable properties.

The market is segmented based on product type into brick carton, gable top carton and shaped carton. Gable top cartons are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2017-2025. Based on opening type, the market has been segmented into cut opening, straw hole opening, clip opening, twist opening and king twist opening. Straw hole opening is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017. On the basis of application, the market is categorised into dairy products, wine & spirits, juice & drinks and other products. Dairy products are further sub segmented into milk and yogurt & butter milk. Juice & drinks segment is categorised into fruit juice, tea, coconut water and carbonated soft drink. Among material types, uncoated paperboard segment has been dominating with the maximum value share over other segments, including aluminium and LDPE coated.

Increasing modern retail and consumer preference towards convenience food is identified to be a key driver boosting the liquid packaging cartons market growth. The manufacturers are inclined towards innovating packaging solutions, which provide convenience in handling and protecting product freshness. Durability of plastic packaging for liquids makes it a preferable choice among beverage producers. Nevertheless, substantial growth is observed in global liquid packaging cartons, which is subjected to variation at a regional level, primarily due to macro-economic factors, consumer dynamics, and industrial establishments.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to liquid packaging cartons manufacturers looking to enter the market. The European market has been estimated to dominate the liquid packaging cartons market, accounting for maximum revenue share by 2025 end. Currently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America collectively capture more than 50% revenue share of the global liquid packaging cartons market. APAC is estimated to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period, followed by MEA, and Europe. This growth is attributed to growing demand for liquid packaging cartons for dairy products, juices, and drinks.

A few of the key players in the global liquid packaging cartons market that are covered in this report are :

Elopak Inc.

Adam Pack s.a.

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

IPI s.r.l.

Refresco Gerber N.V.

SIG Combibloc GmbH

Tetra Pak Inc.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Nippon Paper industries Co., Ltd

TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd

