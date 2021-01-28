Heart rhythm devices Market Forecast

The global Heart rhythm devices Market is expected to reach USD 30.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, increasing rate of obesity and geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco, favorable insurance and funding scenarios, and the adoption of technological advances are playing vital role in boosting the market growth of heart rhythm devices. The rise in heart related diseases is the prominent reason of high number of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In 2019, more than 2 million Americans had arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation and is reported one of the most common cause of death globally. Heart rhythm devices is one of the most effective method for the tracking arrhythmia and help prevent death associated with arrhythmia.
Discontinuation in follow up with physicians is one of the prominent market restraint, to remove the limitation market players are engaged in developing PoC or heart rhythm devices at homecare settings. For instance, in July 2020, AliveCor launched KardiaCare- a digital health subscription service that record ECG of the heart at home without need of any physicians
The Heart rhythm devices market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Medtronic (Ireland)
- Boston Scientific (US)
- Abbott Laboratories (US)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- BIOTRONIK (Germany)
- Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)
- Cardiac Science
- Livanova
- Stryker
- Schiller AG
- Biotelemetry
- Applied Cardiac System
- Zoll Medical Corporation
- among others.
Heart rhythm devices Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Heart rhythm devices market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Resting ECG Devices
- Stress ECG Devices
- Holter Monitors
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Bradycardia
- Tachycardia
- Heart Failure
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
