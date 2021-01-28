Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market was valued at USD 2132.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3508.0 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%, According to the current analysis of Emergen Research. Development and manufacture of proficient sinusitis drugs are likely to be highly demanded for efficient treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis as, pollutants, fungal infections and allergies immensely contribute to the rising incidence of rhinosinusitis. Moreover, growing prevalence of growing prevalence of chronic asthma, inflammation of mucosal linings of the nasal passage, and cases of paranasal sinuses are expected to fuel the growth prospects of chronic rhinosinusitis market in the forecast period. Roughly more than 15 million people suffer from chronic symptoms of rhinosinusitis in the United States, that is, prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis ranges from 1% to 5% of the total US population. Chronic rhinosinusitis is primarily characterized by nasel blockage, inflammation of the sinus and nasel linings, facial pain along with rhinorrhea and loss of sense of smell. Effective treatment includes improvement in sinus outflow, enhancement of mucociliary clearance and elimination of inflammation and local infection among other associated treatments.
Xolair (Omalizumab) manufactured by Novartis, was approved in August 2020, by European Commission (EC). The product development is attributed to treat severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
The Chronic Rhinosinusitis market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Ivax Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Sanofi
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- Smith & Nephew
- Medtronic, SinuSys Corporation
- Olympus Corporation and Acclarent
- among other companies
Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Topical Nasal Steroid
- Systemic Steroids
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
