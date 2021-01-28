Mammography System Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global mammography system market is expected to reach USD 4,255.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for mammography system is experiencing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of breast cancer and the usage of mammogram in identifying masses/lesions and other abnormalities in the breasts. Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the demand for the mammography system market.
By usage, diagnosis is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic mammography finds use in the evaluation of a patient with a breast lump. Besides, diagnostic mammography may be performed post abnormal screening mammograms to assess the target area.
The Mammography System market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Hologic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Metaltronica
- Philips Healthcare
- Fujifilm
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Planmed Oy
- GE Healthcare
- IMS Sri
- among others.
Mammography System Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Analog Systems
- Digital Systems
- Breast Tomosynthesis
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Research Institutes
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Mammography System Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Mammography System Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Mammography System Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Mammography System Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Mammography System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Mammography System Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Mammography System Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Mammography System Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Mammography System Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.
