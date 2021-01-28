Alopecia Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease’s likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population.
In January 2020, Revian made an announcement about the receiving of a patent by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of proprietary color light combinations for regenerating living body tissues such as including hair.
The Alopecia market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Cirrus Hair Centers
- Cipla Inc.
- Follica Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
- HCell Inc.
- among others.
Alopecia Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Alopecia market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Alopecia Areata
- Androgenetic Alopecia
- Alopecia Totalis
- Traction Alopecia
- Cicatricle Alopecia
- Others
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Male
- Female
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Alopecia Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Alopecia Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Alopecia Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Alopecia Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Alopecia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Alopecia Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Alopecia Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Alopecia Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Alopecia Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
