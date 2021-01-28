Aluminum Sheet Market 2021| Analysis of Key Players, Share, Trends, Applications, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aluminum sheets are mostly made by passing the aluminum between rolls which are under high pressure in order to make it thinner and longer. Aluminum sheets have been wisely used in metals as they can be bent and cut into various shapes and sizes. The sheets provide cost effectiveness, high flexibility, and has a wide range of applications. Aluminum sheet coils are available in a wide range of alloys.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The aluminum sheet provides various features such as non-corrosive, lightweight, high thermal conductivity which has basically increased the demand for aluminum sheet. The automotive industry across the world has shifted their preference towards lightweight vehicles which in turn is driving the growth of aluminum sheet market. these sheets are further used in the food and beverage sector for preserving and packaging. Thus, an increase in the demand for ready to eat food has also increased the demand for aluminum sheet.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aluminum sheet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aluminum sheet market with detailed market segmentation by process, application, end user and geography. The global aluminum sheet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aluminum sheet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Aluminum Sheet Market is segmented on the basis of process, application and end-user. On the basis of process, the market is segmented into cold rolling and hot rolling. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flat rolled products, casting and forging, foil, extrusion and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented into building and construction, automobiles, aerospace, defense, and power generation industries.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aluminum sheet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aluminum sheet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aluminum sheet market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aluminum sheet market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the aluminum sheet market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aluminum sheet market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aluminum sheet in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aluminum sheet market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aluminum sheet market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alcoa Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

Constellium

Zhejiang Hanlv Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd

Shandong Sino Aluminum Co., Ltd

Hangzhou Yonghong Nonferrous Metal Materials Co., Ltd

Novelis Aluminum

Richard Austin Alloys

UACJ(Thailand) Co., Ltd

Alutech Panels

