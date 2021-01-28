Sun Protection Products Market 2021| Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Sun protection products, also known as sunscreen or sunblock, are the products offered in lotion, gel, spray, cream, and stick form to help the skin reflect harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, thereby protecting it from tanning, sunburn, and skin cancer. These products are made using ingredients, such as avobenzone and benzophenone that create a barrier and inhibit the UV rays from harming the skin. The efficiency of a sun care product depends upon its Sun Protection Factor (SPF). This scientific measure corresponds to how long the user can stay in the sun without sustaining any severe skin damage.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing demand for sun protection creams with anti-aging effects is driving the global sun protection products market. The sun protection products market is not restricted to the application on sun-exposed areas of the bodies as presently companies have been working on sun protection supplements. Besides, players in the market are concentrating on the use of antioxidants to limit DNA damage by stopping free radicals that lead to aging and wrinkles. However, the adverse side effects of chemicals in sun protection products are expected to hinder the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Sun Protection Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sun protection products market with detailed market segmentation by form, SPF range, and distribution channel. The global sun protection products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sun protection products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global sun protection products market is segmented into form, SPF range, and distribution channel. By form, the sun protection products market is classified into Gel, Lotion, Cream and Others. By SPF range, the sun protection products market is classified into SPF 15, SPF 30, SPF 50, SPF 70 and Others. By distribution channel, the sun protection products market is classified into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sun protection products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The sun protection products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sun protection products market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the sun protection products market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the sun protection products market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the sun protection products market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for sun protection products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the sun protection products market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the sun protection products market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

L’Oréal Paris

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd

Avon Products, Inc

Groupe Clarins

Amway

Unilever

Beiersdorf AG

