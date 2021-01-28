Automotive Paints Market 2027 Growth, Analysis: Tips From The Great Depression

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Automotive Paints Market by Coating (Primer, Base Coat, Clear Coat, and Electrocoat), Texture Type (Solid, Metallic, Pearlescent, and Others), Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, and Powder Coatings), and Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive paints industry garnered $8.78 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $12.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Automotive paint market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, coat type, texture type, technology, and geography. The vehicle type segment comprises of light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. On the basis of coat types, the market is further classified as a base coat, clear coat, primer coat, and electro-coat. The texture type segment is categorized into metallic texture and solid texture. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into powder coatings, waterborne coatings, and solvent-borne coatings. Geographically, the market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and LAMEA.

Globally, the automotive sector has undergone substantial growth in recent years. Automotive paint is used on automobiles as a protective measure against corrosion, acid rains, UV rays, and oxidization. Pigments, binders, and thinners are the basic ingredients used to make automotive paint. Automotive paints have low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Automotive paints are garnering high demand in the automotive sector owing to the less exposure to toxins. Increasing demand of vehicles worldwide has boosted the growth of the automotive paints market. End-users are preferring to buy vehicles, featuring durable automotive paint. Thus, automotive paint is expected to generate a high demand among vehicle manufacturers. High prices of raw materials can limit the growth of the market. Changing government regulations for increasing environmental awareness would provide many significant opportunities for the growth of the automotive paints market.

KEY SEGMENTATION

Global Market by Vehicle Type

o Light commercial vehicles

o Heavy commercial vehicles

o Passenger cars

Market by Coat Type

o Basecoat

o Clear coat

o Primer coat

o Electro coat

Global Market by Texture Type

o Metallic texture

o Solid texture

Global Market by Technology

o Powder coatings

o Waterborne coatings

o Solvent-borne coatings

Key Players

o Berger Paints

o Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

o Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

o BASF SE

o PPG Asian Paints Private Limited

o Axalta Coating Systems LIC

o KCC Corporation

o Clariant AG

o Arkema SA

o Beckers Group

