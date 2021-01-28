Adoption of Single Serve Coffee Maker Market to Soar Across Top Countries in the Globe

The National Coffee Association states that a third of American consumers owned a single-serve coffee maker in 2017, relatively higher cost notwithstanding. The quality, efficiency, and diverse choices offered in the single serve coffee maker are responsible for the growth witnessed in the single-serve coffee maker market. The single-serve coffee maker is anticipated to grow at a robust rate of more than 7% from 2017 to 2026, making it a highly lucrative opportunity for all stakeholders.

12 Oz. Segment Key in the Single-serve Coffee Maker Market

The 12 oz. segment had a volume share of more than 2/5th of the global single serve coffee maker market at the end of 2017 and is likely to gain substantial BPS going forward. The 12 oz. segment is on track to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than 22,000 ‘000 units for the eight-year period from 2017 to 2026. North America is expected to remain critical in the 12 oz. segment for the duration of the forecast period.

10 Oz. Segment Close Second in the Single-serve Coffee Maker Market

The 10 oz. segment had a volume share of slightly over a third of the single serve coffee maker market in 2017 and should gain modest BPS over the medium term. North America alone accounts for approx. 2/5th of the single serve coffee maker market and is on track to push past 14,850 ‘000 units by the end of 2026, making it well worth the while of major companies. Along with North America, companies would do well to target Europe as it is poised to grow with the second highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Niche Opportunity in 8 Oz. Segment of Single-serve Coffee Maker Market

The 8 oz. segment has single digit volume share in single serve coffee maker market and is projected to lose sizeable share in the near future. North America and Europe lead the 8 oz. segment by a considerable margin as they are the only two regions assessed to grow past 1800 ‘000 units by end 2026. Between the two, North America is much larger and is assessed to grow faster as well.

E-commerce Dominant Sales Channel in Single-serve Coffee Maker Market

The ecommerce segment had a volume share approaching 2/3rd of the global single serve coffee maker market in 2017 and is predicted to gain significant market share. The proliferation of smartphones and rapidly improving 4G LTE connectivity coupled with falling prices are fuelling the growth of ecommerce, assisting impulse purchases of devices such as single-serve coffee makers. Boutique channels represent a fifth of the global single serve coffee maker market but are forecast to lose market share. The boutique segment is popular in North America and Europe as consumers there are less price sensitive and are more willing to try out premium products that focus more on quality over cost.

