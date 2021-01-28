Trending News: PET Packaging Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Toyo Seikan Kaisha, ALPLA, Pactiv, Amcor, Graham Packaging, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “PET Packaging Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the PET Packaging market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the PET Packaging industry. Growth of the overall PET Packaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

PET Packaging Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the PET Packaging industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the PET Packaging market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Toyo Seikan Kaisha

ALPLA

Pactiv

Amcor

Graham Packaging

Berry Global

Plastipak

Sonoco

Sidel

RPC Group

Pact Group

Coveris

Consolidated Container

Southeastern Container

Silgan Plastics

Logoplaste

Retal

Nampak

Resilux. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type PET Packaging market is segmented into

Barrier PET bottles

Multilayer bottles

Monolayer blends and alloys

Barrier coatings

Oxygen scavenging closures

Hot fill

Aseptic cold filling

PET processing equipment

Filling technology

PET packaging resin Based on Application PET Packaging market is segmented into

Carbonated soft drinks

Bottled water

Fruit juice and juice drinks

Beer

Wine and spirits

Food bottles and jars

Household care

Cosmetics and toiletries