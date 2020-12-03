Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Trend, Overview ,COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | key players: Qualcomm Incorporated, Convenient Power HK, Integrated Device Technology, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments, Huawei, Samsung, Momax, Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Qualcomm Incorporated, Convenient Power HK, Integrated Device Technology, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments, Huawei, Samsung, Momax, Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Market Segment by Product Type: , 5W, 15W, 20W, Other Market Segment by Application: , Tablet, Laptop, Mobile Phone, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Short-Range Wireless Power Charging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging market

TOC

1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging

1.2 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 5W

1.2.3 15W

1.2.4 20W

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Tablet

1.3.3 Laptop

1.3.4 Mobile Phone

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Industry

1.7 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production

3.4.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production

3.5.1 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production

3.6.1 China Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production

3.7.1 Japan Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production

3.8.1 South Korea Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Business

7.1 Qualcomm Incorporated

7.1.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Qualcomm Incorporated Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Convenient Power HK

7.2.1 Convenient Power HK Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Convenient Power HK Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Convenient Power HK Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Convenient Power HK Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Integrated Device Technology

7.3.1 Integrated Device Technology Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Integrated Device Technology Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Integrated Device Technology Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Integrated Device Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Murata Manufacturing

7.4.1 Murata Manufacturing Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Murata Manufacturing Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Murata Manufacturing Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Murata Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Texas Instruments

7.5.1 Texas Instruments Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Texas Instruments Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Texas Instruments Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huawei

7.6.1 Huawei Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Huawei Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huawei Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Samsung

7.7.1 Samsung Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Samsung Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Samsung Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Momax

7.8.1 Momax Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Momax Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Momax Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Momax Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn

7.9.1 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Shenzhen Qixin Tongchuagn Main Business and Markets Served 8 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging

8.4 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Distributors List

9.3 Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Short-Range Wireless Power Charging Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Short-Range Wireless Power Charging by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

