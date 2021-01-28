Sales Revenue of Trailer Assist System Market to Escalate in the Coming Years Owing to Rapid Growth in Consumer Adoption 2029

Global Trailer Assist System Market: Introduction

The trailer assist system helps to minimize the driver errors by providing driving assistance to the vehicle. This system provides safety and comfort to the driver and provides vehicles easy and precise maneuvering while vehicle reversing, changing lanes and parking.

The new trailer assist system has ability to control a vehicle trailer system from outside the vehicle with greater visibility and awareness by using a wireless smart device which can be used to remotely execute reversing and parking operations from outside the vehicle. During remote operation, to control low-speed steering, shifting, braking and acceleration, the driver can uses a smart Android or iOS device to control the trailer assist system.

Global Trailer Assist System Market: Segmentation

Based on the Component Camera/Sensor

Software Module Based on the Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicle Compact Cars Mid-Sized Cars SUVs Luxury Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) Based on Technology Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous Based on the Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket

Global Trailer Assist System Market: Dynamics

The increasing sale of vehicles is expected to multiply the demand for comfort and safety among the consumers. Parking a trailer is a challenging task for the driver, sometimes driver may face an accident which can be minimized by providing driving assistance to the vehicle. The aforementioned factors expected to increase the demand of trailer assist system.

However, the usages of towing trailers in developing countries is reducing day by day, owing to the increase in accident. Also the government of South Africa incorporated certain rules and regulation for towing trailers, this is expected to impede the growth of market.

The major market players are focusing on strategic collaboration with other manufacturer of trailer assist system to enhance their production capabilities. For instance, in September 2018, WABCO partnered with Valeo, an automotive technology leading company for automotive industry innovations, in order to develop a next-generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for autonomous vehicles. Moreover, Volkswagen AG is offering the trailer assist system in the European region for Touran and Crafter van only except few countries also in North America Ford Motor Company provides trailer assist system for F-series which includes the US and Canada.

Global Trailer Assist System Market: Regional Outlook

The growing development of trailer assist system in the North America, estimated to dominate the trailer assist system market over forecast period. Inclination of Europe towards automated products and increased level of safety concerning passenger and driver in European region expected to create significant growth rate in the upcoming year. Europe is anticipated to be the second in the trailer assist system market followed by North America and projected to have significant growth in the trailer assist system market. Asia Pacific market is expected to create healthy growth momentum for the trailer assist system. Moreover, Latin America is anticipated to be follow by Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to have moderate share in the trailer assist system market as compared to other regions.

Global Trailer Assist System Market: Market Participants

The manufacturing companies are also focus on technologically developed vehicle assist systems aiming to reduce fatalities related to vehicle parking and increase precision in parking. For instance, Valeo introduced XtraVue Trailer system that uses several cameras mounted at the rear of the trailer.

Some of the key players involved in the trailer assist system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO Holdings Inc., TowGo, LLC, Valeo, Garmin Ltd., Cogent Embedded Inc., Echomaster, Ford Motor Company, Carit Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, Volkswagen AG, Delphi Automotive, Siemens AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Westfalia Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Land Rover, and some others.

