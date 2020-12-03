Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Trend, Overview ,COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | key players: Qorvo, STMicroelectronics, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, United Silicon Carbide, GaN Systems, Transphorm, Cree, Infineon Technologies, Ceramicforum, KEMET, Keysight Technologies, AKHAN Semiconductor, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Reedholm Systems

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Qorvo, STMicroelectronics, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, United Silicon Carbide, GaN Systems, Transphorm, Cree, Infineon Technologies, Ceramicforum, KEMET, Keysight Technologies, AKHAN Semiconductor, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Reedholm Systems Market Segment by Product Type: , Diamond Substrate, Silicon Carbide (SIC), Zinc Oxide, Gallium Nitride (GAN), Others Market Segment by Application: , Renewable Energy, Automotive, Uninterruptible Power Supply, Industrial Motor Drives, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices market

TOC

1 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices

1.2 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Diamond Substrate

1.2.3 Silicon Carbide (SIC)

1.2.4 Zinc Oxide

1.2.5 Gallium Nitride (GAN)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Renewable Energy

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Uninterruptible Power Supply

1.3.5 Industrial Motor Drives

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Industry

1.7 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production

3.4.1 North America Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production

3.6.1 China Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production

3.7.1 Japan Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production

3.8.1 South Korea Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Business

7.1 Qorvo

7.1.1 Qorvo Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Qorvo Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Qorvo Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Qorvo Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 STMicroelectronics Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

7.3.1 ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 United Silicon Carbide

7.4.1 United Silicon Carbide Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 United Silicon Carbide Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 United Silicon Carbide Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 United Silicon Carbide Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GaN Systems

7.5.1 GaN Systems Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GaN Systems Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GaN Systems Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 GaN Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Transphorm

7.6.1 Transphorm Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Transphorm Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Transphorm Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Transphorm Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Cree

7.7.1 Cree Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cree Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Cree Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Cree Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Infineon Technologies

7.8.1 Infineon Technologies Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Infineon Technologies Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Infineon Technologies Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Infineon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ceramicforum

7.9.1 Ceramicforum Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ceramicforum Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ceramicforum Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Ceramicforum Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 KEMET

7.10.1 KEMET Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 KEMET Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 KEMET Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 KEMET Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Keysight Technologies

7.11.1 Keysight Technologies Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Keysight Technologies Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Keysight Technologies Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Keysight Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 AKHAN Semiconductor

7.12.1 AKHAN Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 AKHAN Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 AKHAN Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 AKHAN Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

7.13.1 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Reedholm Systems

7.14.1 Reedholm Systems Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Reedholm Systems Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Reedholm Systems Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Reedholm Systems Main Business and Markets Served 8 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices

8.4 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Distributors List

9.3 Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

