Covid-19 Impact on Global Short-read Sequencing Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE healthcare, Fasteris SA, BGI Genomics, etc. | InForGrowth

Short-read Sequencing Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Short-read Sequencing market for 2020-2025.

The “Short-read Sequencing Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Short-read Sequencing industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE healthcare

Fasteris SA

BGI Genomics

Agilent Technologies

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Macrogen

Genewiz

Qiagen

Illumina. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Services On the basis of the end users/applications,

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities